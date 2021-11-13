Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $345.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.47. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $243.99 and a 52 week high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

