Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $69.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

