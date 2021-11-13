Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 22,949 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

PSCD stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $126.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

