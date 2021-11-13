Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,532. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

