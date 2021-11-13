Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

