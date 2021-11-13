Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

FLUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.