Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,557.03

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,557.03 ($20.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.77). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.38), with a volume of 21,325 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,557.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,405.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £915.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.98.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

