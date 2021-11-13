ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,844. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORG shares. Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

