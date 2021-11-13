FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in FormFactor by 276.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 218.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in FormFactor by 267.2% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.