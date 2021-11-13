Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

