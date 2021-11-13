Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.