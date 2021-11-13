freenet’s (FRTAF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

