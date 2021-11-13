Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 512,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

