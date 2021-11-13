Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.12. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

