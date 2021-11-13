FS KKR Capital Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,940 shares of company stock worth $412,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

