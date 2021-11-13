Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) PT Lowered to GBX 850

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £258.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 802.71. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

