FunFair (FUN) Price Up 12.2% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

