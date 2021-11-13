FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmark Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

