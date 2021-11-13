FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.99 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

