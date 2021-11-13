FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.