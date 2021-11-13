FY2021 Earnings Forecast for L’Oréal S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $96.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.