FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Polymetal International plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

