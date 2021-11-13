FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.70. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

