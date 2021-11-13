FY2021 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Decreased by Analyst

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

