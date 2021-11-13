FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. Cormark upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.11.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.64. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -7.35%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

