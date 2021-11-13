FY2021 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

