FY2021 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Increased by Truist Securiti

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DASH stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.