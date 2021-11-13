FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increased by Analyst

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of GLMD opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

