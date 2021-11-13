FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.15). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

NVRO stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.