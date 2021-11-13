FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Polymetal International in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

