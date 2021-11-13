FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Issued By Pi Financial

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Research analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

TSE GRN opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.19 million and a P/E ratio of -68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$2.96.

