FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$469.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.82 million.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

