FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CT Real Estate Investment Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

