FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) Boosted by Analyst

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 19.72%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

