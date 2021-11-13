FY2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on M. Bank of America upped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

M stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

