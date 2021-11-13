FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.60.

MIDD opened at $187.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.68. Middleby has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

