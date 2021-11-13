FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

MDRX opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,056 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

