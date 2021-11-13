FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.41.

OR opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

