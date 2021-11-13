FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

