FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

