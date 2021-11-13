FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Affimed Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFMD. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 311,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 283,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

