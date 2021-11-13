Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GANX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 210,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Gain Therapeutics worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

