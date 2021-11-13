Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $879,584.22 and $10,219.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,865 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

