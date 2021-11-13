Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.