GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GAN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 1,586,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.06.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAN stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

