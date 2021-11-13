GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.01. GAN shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 4,744 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAN by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAN by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.06.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.