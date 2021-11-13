Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,448. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $332.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.