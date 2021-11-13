Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $234.93

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.93 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 46,269 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.29. The company has a market cap of £260.78 million and a PE ratio of 19.82.

In other news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

