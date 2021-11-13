GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $429.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $904,001.53 and $429.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00400841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,764.43 or 1.01598335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00050697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

