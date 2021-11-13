Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 286,386 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 115.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Altimmune by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ALT stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

